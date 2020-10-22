Jill Duggar Explains Why She Uses Birth Control, Says She Is Doing What’s ‘Healthiest And Best’ For Her Family

Jill Duggar is speaking out on the choices that she has made.

Jill Duggar is opening up on the very different life that she has chosen away from her family’s ultra-conservative views. The former Counting On star spilled some details to People on why she and husband, Derick Dillard, have strayed away from their previous strict life that they led to a life that is considered best for them. One of the important decisions that she made includes the use of non-hormonal birth control.

One of the main phrases that the Duggar brood are known for is that “children are a blessing from God.” While Jill says that she still believes that, she doesn’t think that it means that a couple’s focus should be to “have as many kids as possible.” The mom of two seems happy and comfortable with her decision to not get pregnant every year or two like some of her siblings have. At one point last year, there were five Duggar women expecting babies at the same time. Jill mentioned in the interview that having lots of babies were normal thinking in her family from the time that she was young.

“Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don’t have as many kids as you’re able to, that there’s something wrong with that,” she said.

These days, however, Jill doesn’t believe that birthing as many babies as possible is best for her. Both of Jill’s pregnancies ended up with a C-section and that had been difficult for her. She said that her doctor had advised her after Israel’s birth to wait at least 18 months before getting pregnant again. Her kids were both over 9 pounds each and her labor was difficult for both as well. That may have been a factor in what Jill called the “healthiest and best” choices for her family.

The 29-year-old realizes that her views about using birth control, among other decisions that she has made, do not align with her parents and some of her siblings. However, she says that she is okay with them disagreeing with her.

Unfortunately, this has all led to a major rift between Jill and Derick and the Duggar clan. It was previously revealed that the couple have distanced themselves from them for now. She expanded on this topic as she talked to the magazine in this same featured piece. She indicated that she and her husband were being controlled by TLC, so they chose to step away from filming and that caused a lot of discord among the Duggars.

Jill is seemingly happy spending time with Derick and her two boys, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3. The exclusive photo that was snapped for the publication revealed the former reality star wearing a pair of blue jeans with huge rips in the knees. She also has a nose ring. She was laughing at her husband and their boys as they were riding on his back.