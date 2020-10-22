Bebe Rexha Flashes Underboob In Racy Cutout Top & Skintight Leggings

Bebe Rexha flashed some tantalizing underboob in her latest social media post. The singer took to Instagram late Wednesday evening to thank her fans for their support. She was celebrating the fact that her new song, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” had already racked up more than 20 million views. The Inquisitr recently discussed her amazing outfits in the hot new music video.

The international superstar smoldered in a white vest with a cutout along the side. The detail exposed her underboob and a generous amount of her skin, much to the delight of her 10.4 million followers. She threw on a classic black-and-white Luis Vuitton shrug over the top, but still allowed her shoulders to show.

Bebe paired the top with a pair of black skintight leggings that fit her like a glove. The on-trend high-waist pants covered her navel but clung to her toned hips and thighs.

The 31-year-old accessorized with large gold earrings, rings, and a sleek hairdo. She styled her hair in a side-part and let her crimson hair tumble down her right shoulder elegantly.

In the upload, the “Say My Name” singer took to the outdoors for this particular snap. She posed in a walled driveway with a well-tended garden boasting shrubs and tall flowering trees. Bebe posed in the shadows, even though it was a sunny day, and took advantage of the pretty surroundings for the shot.

Bebe put her toned thigh forward and locked her right leg. She posed side-on and looked over her shoulder at the camera. The crooner put on a sultry display as she slightly parted her lips and looked at the lens from the corner of her eyes. She swept her red bangs away from her face with her long vermillion nails in the provocative shot that had her fans streaming to engage with her.

The followers loved the image and were excited about the news that she shared. Most of them congratulated Bebe on her success while others showered her with compliments.

An admirer loved that she was showing so much skin.

“Side boob stronger than my will to live!” they raved and added flame emoji for emphasis.

Many were impressed by how well the song was doing.

“I’m screaming in 200 different languages yes!” exclaimed one.

Another follower took all the credit and let Bebe know that they were the reason that the video was trending.

“You’re welcome! Yes, I saw the video 20 million times,” they claimed.

A fourth Instagram user couldn’t contain themselves and declared their love for the songstress.

“Omg! Obsessed! I love you so much my queen,” they gushed.

Bebe’s smash-hit song features Doja Cat and was released on October 9, 2020.