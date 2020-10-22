Meg Kylie Flaunts Flat Tummy In ‘Jeans & Cute Top’

Meg Kylie took to her Instagram account to post a new snapshot. The Australian influencer added the new share on Wednesday, October 21, that captured her flaunting her incredibly toned body in a flirty crop top and jeans ensemble.

In the picture, Meg was snapped outdoors, standing right outside a building. The background mostly consisted of concrete walls painted in white. She posed in the middle of the frame with her body slightly angled to the side. Her left foot was on a tip-toe. The babe was holding her cellphone in her right hand, while her other hand was raised to her head.

Instead of looking at the camera, Meg was caught staring at a distance. Her bronze tan was a nice contrast to the white wall.

Meg sizzled in a dark blue crop top with a racerback design. It featured low-cut sides that showed a hint of her buxom curves. She was braless underneath the piece, but the opaque color of the garment and the angle helped censor her nipples from view. The top’s cut left lots of skin exposed along her toned midsection, and admirers couldn’t help but gush over her taut tummy and flat abs.

The hottie sported high-waisted light blue jeans that almost covered her navel. She matched her casual ensemble with a pair of white trainers.

Meg kept her accessories to a minimum as not to overpower her attire. She opted for a silver-colored necklace with an “M” pendant and a black Prada bag. She tied her hair in a low bun, which kept all of the strands away from her shoulders and face. The hairstyle suited her nicely.

In the caption, Meg wrote something about her ensemble, expressing how she felt about them. She also mentioned that her clothes were from Missy Empire. She tagged the brand in both the post and the photo.

As of this writing, the update has pulled in more than 5,700 likes and about 40 comments. The comments section was filled with adoring messages from her avid admirers. Many of them expressed their admiration for the model, telling her she looked so beautiful and sexy. Some other fans decided a mix of emoji was enough to get their point across.

“You are my favorite vibe. You are so gorgeous and so hot. I can’t deal with you,” one of her followers commented.

“Wow! You are looking so beautiful. The Summer season in Australia means we will get a lot of sexy snaps from you. I am excited!” added another fan.

“Angel energy,” a third admirer wrote, adding a sparkles emoji at the end of the comment.