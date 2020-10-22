Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Shapely Legs In Tight White Ensemble While Visiting A Theme Park

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore looked to be having fun in her latest Instagram share. She shared a photo that featured her looking stylish in a white ensemble while spending some time at a theme park.

Tarsha’s outfit included a skintight bodysuit with narrow shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that put her cleavage on display. The legs cut off at the middle of her thighs, giving her the opportunity to show off her legs. She also sported a denim jacket and a pair of red and black Air Jordans.

The popular influencer wore her hair in a ponytail on the top of her head. A few strands fell over the front of her chest, drawing the eye to her ample bosom.

Tarsha accessorized with a dainty gold pendant necklace, and she sported a pale pink polish on her long fingernails.

The update was geotagged at the Gold Coast in Queensland. A couple of the rides were visible in the frame. Palm trees and other plants also dotted the area behind her. A small backpack purse was beside her. She flashed a big smile as she held a churro up to her mouth looking like she was about to take a bite.

The camera captured Tarsha from a side angle as she sat on the side of a concrete curb painted bright red. She sat with her legs parted with her knees slightly bent, flaunting her toned pins. The model wore the jacket down around her upper arms, showing off her toned shoulders. With one elbow on her knee she held a churro up to her mouth. She flashed a big smile as she looking about like she was about to take a bite from the pastry.

In the caption, Tarsha explained how she was “too scared” get on any of the rides in the park.

Many of Tarsha’s admirers responded to her comment while others raved over how stunning she looked in the outfit.

“Babe you’re sooo gorgeous literally flawless,” one Instagram user chimed in.

“What a stunner,” commented a second follower.

“Gorgeous lady,” a third fan wrote, adding several heart-eye emoji.

“so pretty,” a fourth admirer responded.

Tarsha knows how to rock any look. Earlier this week, the model shared a snap that saw her revealing quite a bit more skin in a snakeskin bikini top with a skintight miniskirt while she enjoyed a martini. Her bronzed skin glowed as she soaked up some sun posing by a swimming pool.