Christina Milian Wows Fans In Short Sheer Netted Dress

Christina Milian took to Instagram and updated her fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself in a revealing number. The mom-of-two is a celebrity ambassador for Fashion Nova and uses the social media platform to model their clothing.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a netted dress that featured a stripey red, green, yellow, and black design. The item of clothing had long sleeves that hung off both her shoulders. Milian displayed her decolletage and showed off a hint of the tattoo inked on her left hip. The garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Milian kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with a ring and black sunglasses, which she placed on top of her head. She styled her dark curly locks up in a ponytail.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Milian was captured from the thighs-up while standing up in front of the sea. She posed side-on and sported an over-the-shoulder pose while holding a crab in her right hand. Milian gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression while her skin glowed in the natural light.

In the next slide, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress she was photographed sitting down on a wooden pole with her legs crossed over. Milian rested one hand behind her and showcased the attire from another angle.

She geotagged her upload with Mauritius, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 85,400 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“Jesus. You the real deal, gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“You are looking gorgeous and a big fan of you,” another person shared.

“SHE’S JUST RIDICULOUS, HOW DAMN DELICIOUS SHE IS!!” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“My God you are absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Along with Fashion Nova, Milian is also an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a semi-sheer black lingerie top that was relatively low-cut. The entertainer paired the ensemble with matching panties and went barefoot for the occasion. She accessorized with a couple of bracelets and wore her wavy hair down with a side part. Milian was snapped sitting down on a wooden floor, looking at herself in the reflection of the mirror. The post caught the attention of many and accumulated more than 195,000 likes.