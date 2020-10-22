Jennifer Lawrence Was A ‘Little Republican’ Before Donald Trump ‘Changed Everything’

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted she used to be a Republican but that her political views changed over the years, in part due to the election of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Absolutely Not podcast with comedian Heather McMahon, the Hunger Games actress said after growing up as a child in a Republican household, she changed her politics “based on the things that I’ve [learned].”

“My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” Lawrence said.

The actress would have been 18 during the 2008 presidential election when McCain was the Republican nominee up against Barack Obama, per Buzzfeed.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Although she clarified that she still recognizes the “fiscal benefits” of Republican policies, she added that she could also see their approach to “social issues” wasn’t in line with her own views.

Lawrence then let loose on Trump.

“When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything. This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” Lawrence said, emphasizing that she didn’t want to support a leader who supports white supremacists.

This was a reference to the first presidential debate on September 29, when Trump was directly asked by moderator Chris Wallace to condemn white supremacists who supported him. Trump declined and instead told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” before quickly changing the subject to Antifa.

During his Town Hall on October 15, however, he dismissed Savannah Guthrie’s questions on the topic by claiming that he has denounced white supremacy for years.

Lawrence then compared the current administration to that of former President Barack Obama, reflecting that it was possible to go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the commander-in-chief because “everything would generally be OK.”

She also admitted that she found talking about politics “extremely hard” as an actress.

This isn’t the first time the 30-year-old has been public about her political views, however. In a 2018 interview with USA TODAY, she described how she felt like she was losing her mind during the last presidential election, and how Trump reminded her of men she had encountered in Hollywood.

“I just know that guy. I’ve seen that guy a million times,” Lawrence said, comparing him to industry insiders who would tell her “I’m going to make you rich.”

“And he’s lying,” she asserted.

As The Inquisitr reported, Lawrence endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on October 8, saying that Trump put himself and his own needs before the country.