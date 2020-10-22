Adele Stuns At ‘Saturday Night Live’ Table Read In Chic Denim Outfit

Adele stunned in a chic denim outfit for a new photo taken on the set of Saturday Night Live. The singer and songwriter, who will host the late-night comedy sketch show for the first time this week, remained socially distant from other cast members in the snap. She also wore a black face mask as required by those who work on the series when they are not filming.

In the image, Adele looked down at the initial script for the newest episode of the series, now in its 46th season on NBC. She rocked a denim outfit in faded blue. The top looked like a jacket with a collar and silver grommets to secure it closed down the front. The topper featured a drop shoulder with a slight amount of stitching to make the sleeves puffier. On Adele’s left upper arm, two small pockets were used as a fashion detail.

She had on jeans with a frayed edge at the ankles. Both hips appeared to have tears that were also fashionably frayed. Adele paired her clothing choice with dark, pointy-toed dark boots.

The “Someone Like You” singer wore a dark covering that concealed the lower part of her face. Adele’s strawberry blond hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

She was seated at her own table in front of the stage located at Studio 8H, where SNL has been filmed since it made its debut on the network in 1975. In front of her, a small microphone was placed so she could easily communicate with other members of the cast, crew, and production. Also on the table was a blue bottle of water and a black insulated bottle with a silver top. Adele relaxed on a black-and-silver chair.

The singer will reportedly not perform during this episode. That honor will go to H.E.R.

Adele first appeared on the show in 2008 as a musical guest. She performed her singles “Cold Shoulder” and “Chasing Pavements,” both taken from her debut album, 19. She then sang during a November 2015 episode following the release of her critically acclaimed album 25.

Saturday night can’t come fast enough for her millions of fans.

“Only appropriate response to this is…’Hello,'” penned one follower.

“OH MY GOD!!!! I’M SO EXCITED!!!!!!” wrote a second admirer.

“THE FACT THAT IM SCREAMING OVER JUST THIS PHOTO,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Gonna miss her awesome music but she’s funny as HELL and gonna be amazing!!!” remarked a fourth fan.