‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fans Express Outrage, Shock & Excitement After Thomas Steals Hope-Like Mannequin

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful sparked a frenzy among the soap opera’s fans. After Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) stole a life-like Hope mannequin from Forrester Creations, viewers expressed an array of emotions at the latest twist in events. Social media and the message boards lit up as fans weighed in on the latest developments.

The backstory of the events is that Thomas has recently returned to Los Angeles after being outed by Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) on his wedding day. She exposed him as a fraud who was obsessed with her. Thomas has since tried to prove that he is a changed man and has referenced talking to his mom, a world-renowned psychiatrist, about his issues. Some people, like Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), are not buying his act.

On the SheKnows Soaps message board, in a thread entitled, “Now we know why,” a fan was trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

“The other day Thomas bumped his head on the desk. I think it was done to bring back the crazy part of his personality. Hope Obsession Part II starting today,” they said.

A viewer poked fun at the situation in the thread “Enough already! Hope worshipping really?”

“When Liam realizes that Thomas managed to get himself a Hope upgrade, he won’t be pleased,” they teased.

The banter continued on Twitter with some expressing their outrage and shock.

So is the plan to kill off Thomas? He's lost his privileges at FC, appears to have no home and his son has been handed to Hope & Liam. He literally has nothing left to lose but his life. And I'm guessing even his death will end up being all about Hope and Liam. #BoldandBeautiful — MissP (@MissP66976200) October 21, 2020

This viewer even suggested an alternative storyline for Thomas. Many are still angry about Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) being written out of The Bold and the Beautiful, and this plot line would be plausible as he and Sally were in love at one stage. They would also not be subjected to another rehash of Thomas being obsessed with Hope.

We could have had Sally and Thomas reuniting and rejuvenating Spectra again. #Tally Instead, Thomas is going to bang a Hope doll. @BandB_CBS #BoldandBeautiful needs it’s damn head examined. pic.twitter.com/Wh4HzOd0YS — Jennifer Lynn (@ynnej2198) October 22, 2020

Another person is enjoying the drama and seemed to love this side of the designer’s character because it makes for exciting television.

Thank God Thomas wasn't redeemed #BoldandBeautiful — Mike Keith (@Mkeith11) October 22, 2020

There were even suggestions about what Thomas could do with the mannequin. This B&B watcher felt that heshould make himself his own toy.

Thomas should make that thing he got spring loaded so he’d have his very own toy “Hope In The Box.” ???????? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2tEUK4PhMf — BigBoss (@News_Dr252) October 22, 2020

A third person thought that The Bold and the Beautiful plot was weird, but still found it hilarious.

WTH?? I can not believe you have Fashion Designer Thomas Forrester from an elite LA Family obsessing over Hope AGAIN. ????????#BoldandBeautiful This is weird! I started laughing when I saw this ⤵️???????????????????????? #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Pa9MMNMmz2 — ????????????????????????-???????????????????????? (@Sumrgrl07) October 22, 2020

The vast majority of B&B fanatics hate watching Thomas unravel and wanted him to be redeemed. He is a legacy character, as the son of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and the grandson of Eric Forrester (John McCook), and they feel as if writers should write taking a long-term view of where the sudser will go.

However, there are no villains on the soap opera at the moment and, therefore, no way to propel the story. Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has softened since marrying Eric, and her only real rival in years has been Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Most fans will eventually let go and forgive Thomas for any transgressions – Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) died when he ran her off the road – because his character is that important to The Bold and the Beautiful.