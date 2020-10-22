Ryan Seacrest Speaks For First Time Following Coronavirus Scare

Ryan missed two episodes of 'Live' after a source claimed he had a 'minimal cough.'

Ryan Seacrest spoke publicly for the first time after missing two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan following a coronavirus scare. The co-host returned yesterday (October 21) and confirmed he was virus-free after receiving a negative test which allowed him to return to the set.

Looking healthy, Ryan began the episode by thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa for holding things down without him on Monday and Tuesday.

“Thank you for covering, following the strict protocol,” he said, per Us Weekly.

“Got the negative test results for COVID. Makes you feel very good,” he added.

“I didn’t have any doubts,” his co-host replied.

The mom of two stunned in a long red dress with gold accents, including gold pointed toe heels, while Ryan looked sharp in a navy blue suit and tie with a light blue shirt.

Fans flocked to social media to share messages of support for the American Idol host.

“Yay! @RyanSeacrest⁩ is baaaack! Great job solo ⁦@KellyRipa @LiveKellyRyan,” one viewer tweeted.

Ryan proved he’s doing well as the two quickly turned the attention away from the virus and his scare. The radio and TV personality told an anecdote about how he’s started to dye his beard, which also got fans talking.

ABC Entertainment

“The beard looks good with or without the color, Ryan. let it go,” another quipped with a sideways crying laughing emoji.

“@LiveKellyRyan @RyanSeacrest your beard looks great, but the grey would really be cool, as well! It would be very distinguishing on you!,” another wrote.

Ryan has some fans concerned earlier this week when his co-star revealed on the show that he was unable to return to work until it was officially confirmed he didn’t have the virus.

In a video posted to Live‘s Instagram, which can be viewed here, she explained that they were taking everyone’s health “very seriously” and were abiding by the strict new guidelines due to the pandemic.

The show confirmed in the caption that Ryan had been tested and was awaiting the results.

People reported that he was okay but allegedly had a “minimal cough,” which meant he had to self-isolate at home until he got the all clear.

“Out of precaution [he] wanted to make sure he had a negative test before going back to Live, which he did,” a source said.

The ABC morning series has made some big changes since returning to the studio last month. The co-hosts now sit at least six feet apart on separate desks, and Kelly recently revealed that the “strict” new guidelines mean they have to stand in circles on the floor to speak to one another to abide by social distancing guidelines.