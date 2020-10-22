Sofia Jamora Struts Her Stuff In Flirty Video While Sporting A Skimpy Bikini

Model Sofia Jamora knows how to rock a bikini, and she wowed her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, which saw her looking smoking hot while she strutted her stuff in a skimpy black two-piece number.

Sofia’s swimsuit top had hater-style neckline and an interesting cutout section on the front that gave her followers a nice view of her cleavage. The bottoms had a low-cut front with high-cut legs that resulted in a cheeky back. Two thin strings on the sides gave them a flirty vibe.

The model was all about being flirty in the post, which included two photos and a video. She was outside for the photo shoot where she posed on a patio near a while wooden fence covered with vines. Shrubs were on one side of the fence while large trees were on the other.

In the video portion of the update, Sofia walked barefoot toward the camera with confident catwalk strut. As she approached the lens, she placed her hands one her forehead while giving the lens a pout look. She paused and flaunted her hips, showing of her flat abs and toned thighs. She then turned around and began to walk away from the camera while showing off her pert derrière. When she reached the edge of the patio, she swung around with a sultry expression on her face. She took a few steps forward, ran her hands on her hips while biting her lower lip before licking her finger and touching it to her abdomen.

The pictures captured the popular influencer sitting while she faced the lens. One frame saw her leaning back on one hand while she put showcased her curvy hips and shapely thighs. In the remaining snap, Sofia sat up straight with one leg folded in front of her. With one hand on one knee, she showcased her tight abs and ample chest.

In the caption, Sofia tagged PrettyLittleThing as the maker of the bikini. She also asked her online audience if they preferred photos or videos.

Many of the responses seemed to indicate that her admirers liked both.

A few followers could to help but compliment Sofia.

“Each day that goes by you get even more beautiful,” gushed one Instagram user.

“wow deliciously stunning,” a second fan wrote.

“Gorgeous and beautiful young lady,” a third comment read.

“Damn she bad as hell,” added a fourth admirer.

Last month, Sofia shared an update that featured her showcasing her fabulous physique while wearing a bikini top and a miniskirt.