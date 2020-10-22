Kelsea Ballerini Lives Out Her ‘Coyote Ugly Dreams’ In Super-Short Leather Shorts For Performance With Halsey

Kelsea and Halsey performed together at the CMT Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini took to Instagram on Wednesday night to describe the theme of her CMT Music Awards performance with Halsey. According to the country music sensation, she got to live out her “Coyote Ugly dreams” when they were given the run of a set designed to look like a saloon.

In an Instagram post that can be viewed here, Kelsea, 27, hyped up her performance with her “The Other Girl” collaborator. She also shared two photos of the duo paying tribute to the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly and its namesake saloon by standing and lying on a bartop. However, unlike the women who work at the original drinking establishment and its other locations, Kelsea did not dance on the surface where drinks are served — Halsey was the only one who opted to use it as a mini-stage.

Both singers rocked racy ensembles with country flair. Kelsea wore an all-black outfit that included a pair of super-short leather shorts with a snug fit and a high waist. The bottoms showed off plenty of her gorgeous legs, which were tan, toned, and glossy. Her matching halter top featured a lace-up front that also revealed a significant amount of skin. A belt with a silver buckle cinched her in at the waist to emphasize her hourglass shape. She completed her look with a cowboy hat and a pair of cowboy boots decorated with glittering rhinestones. The “Hole in the Bottle” singer wore her blond hair styled with an untamed wet look.

As for Halsey, she rocked a black cropped Von Dutch tank with the designer’s name printed on it in glittery pink letters. She teamed the shirt with black liquid leggings that boasted lace-up details on the legs. Her footwear was a pair of pink knee-high boots that featured a snakeskin-print pattern. She wore her dark box braids pulled up in a half-pony, half-bun hairstyle.

For their performance, Kelsea strolled into the space, which was set up to look like an empty saloon complete with chairs and tables, a pool table, and a bar with a large amount of memorabilia decorating the brick wall behind it. Kelsea sat down on a barstool, removed her hat, and began singing “The Other Girl.” A martini was placed in front of her. She lifted up the speared olives inside the glass and dropped them back down to make a small splash. She strutted around and wiggled her hips for a bit before sitting back down.

Kelsea’s duet partner made her entrance from behind the bar. She immediately got on top of it and began dancing provocatively. For the end of the song, both women moved to a small stage surrounded by flashing lights.

