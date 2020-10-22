Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Her ‘Beach Bum’ In Sultry New Update

Australian bombshell Tahlia Skaines updated her Instagram page with a booty-centered pic Thursday morning, baring her peachy buns in a thong bikini while enjoying some downtime at the beach. The sizzling model posed on her knees in the sand for the eye-popping upload, which captured her from behind and gave fans an eyeful of her toned derriere.

The skimpy bikini perfectly displayed Tahlia’s voluptuous assets thanks to it’s insane high cut. The barely-there bottoms had a small triangular back that only covered the essential, stretching high above her hips. The white number sported a chic aquamarine trim that beautifully complemented the model’s bronzed tan, drawing even more attention to her killer curves. Meanwhile, the high-rise waistline accentuated her lean physique, emphasizing her narrow waist and hourglass shape.

On her upper half, Tahlia wore a cropped tee, which sported aquamarine sleeves and collar to match her thong. The top offered a peek at her slender arms and cut off just above the ribs, leaving her midriff on show.

The swimsuit was from online retailer, Oh Polly, which Tahlia made sure to tag in her photo. The gorgeous blonde added a bit of bling with understated small hoop earrings. She tied her hair with a white scrunchie, pulling up her long tresses into a high ponytail. She was arranging her locks at the moment the snap was taken and held her arms up above her head.

The stunner ditched her shoes, showing off her bare feet as she sat on her heels. Sand clung to her soles and booty, adding a sultry vibe to the shot. Sunshine hit her sculpted body from the side, illuminating her supple skin. Her silhouette cast a sexy shadow on the ground, which teased her sinuous profile.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was taken at Byron Bay in New South Wales. The backdrop comprised of typical beach fare, showing a white, sandy shore bordered by dark-blue waves in the distance and a bright, blue sky overhead. Several other people were also enjoying the sunny day at the beach and could be seen in the far background, standing next to or sitting underneath open umbrellas.

Tahlia made her caption all about her exposed backside, which reeled in plenty of compliments from her online admirers.

“Best bum,” one person commented on the post, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“Can I stare for a while? I like the view tbh,” quipped another Instagrammer.

“This is a perfect view,” agreed a third fan.

“U are killing me…,” gushed a fourth follower, further expressing their adoration with a pair of heart-eyes and drooling-face emoji.

Tahlia recently flaunted her pert posterior and flawless figure on Instagram in a double update shared earlier this week, wherein she rocked pink shorts and a matching cropped hoodie.