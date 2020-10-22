Here’s How Carrie Underwood Made History At The 2020 CMT Awards

Carrie's on a winning streak.

Carrie Underwood made history at last night’s (October 21) 2020 CMT Awards. She was already the most awarded artist ever, but furthered her lead and upped her own record. Carrie now has 22 CMT gongs, marking the most ever won by an artist in the show’s history.

The mom of two didn’t attend the ceremony in person, but took home buckles for Female Video and, the biggest award of the night, Video of the Year, both for the sultry accompaniment to her 2019 single, “Drinking Alone.”

Carrie thanked her fans in two videos that appeared to be shot in her living room as she accepted her latest honours. The clips were played on a big screen during the outdoor ceremony, which aired on CMT.

“Thank you fans so much for voting. It means so much to me and just lets me know that you’re still doing what you do, which is giving the love. Thank you fans. Just thank you, I don’t deserve you,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight, when acknowledging her first win of the night.

She continued to gush as she accepted Video of the Year, her eighth win in the category, at the end of the show. She once again thanked her supporters and told them how loved she felt despite being isolated over the past several months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wow! You voted and our girl @carrieunderwood takes home the trophy for Video of the Year at the #CMTawards! pic.twitter.com/1YARCoG1tv — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

“This one is really all about you guys. Especially because we haven’t been together, but I just feel so loved this evening,” Carrie said, referring to the awards being fan voted.

“So thank you guys so much… this is something that is so fun for us be able to visually bring ourselves to life, so thank you for all of the support and all of [those] who have been voting for everybody. We all feel loved tonight.”

The 37-year-old country music superstar stunned in a brown high-neck sweater and had her long blond hair cascading down her back. She matched her surroundings and sat in front of a sofa with brown and white bedazzled cushions.

Carrie’s been on a big winning streak lately. The “Something In The Water” hitmaker’s latest wins came after she also made history at the 55th Annual ACM Awards last month.

Carrie won the prestigious Entertainer of the Year category during the ceremony, jointly taking it home alongside Thomas Rhett. It marked the first time two artists had been given the gong at the same time as well as the first time a female had won it three times. Carrie was previously given the honor in 2008 and 2010.