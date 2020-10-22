Maya Jama Stuns Fans In White Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and wore a comfy number for her most recent post.

Jama stunned in a turquoise T-shirt with long sleeves. which were rolled up. The item of clothing was loose-fitted and was slightly tucked into her white miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Jama paired the ensemble with socks and lace-up sneakers of the same color. The brunette beauty styled her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part. She accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, gold hoop earrings, a bracelet, and rings.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In both snaps, Jama posed inside what appeared to be a fitting room that included a railing with clothes. She was captured next to a large mirror, which caught her reflection from the side.

In the first shot, the TV personality placed her right hand on the mirror and rested one foot on tiptoes. Jama lifted up her other hand to the side of her locks and gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, she rested both her arms beside her and kept one foot on tiptoes. Jama sported a smirky expression.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 176,000 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“You’re absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“What a delightful sight. Very very pretty,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“breathtaking as always what a beaut,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so naturally beautiful keep doing your thing girl,” a fourth admirer commented.

On her Instagram story, Jama shared a short video clip of herself on set in the same outfit. She joked that she was recording her first music video.

In July, Jama was photographed for Cosmopolitan magazine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a couple of different looks for the publication.

For one pic, the former Loose Women panelist wowed in a short, light yellow dress. She paired the bright number with a matching bucket hat and accessorized with a thin necklace and a ring. For another image, she opted for another dress in a similar color with long sleeves and a small, all-over pattern. For both images, Jama sported her dark wavy hair down.