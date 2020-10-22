Lily Allen Launches Her Own Vibrator With Womanizer: ‘We All Deserve To Own Our Pleasure’

Lily Allen announced this morning that she is launching her own vibrator with Womanizer called Liberty. The British star has been open about using sex toys and has decided to release her own.

The singer, mother, and Chief Liberation officer stated that Womanizer changed her life.

“I think the only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly and frequently and without shame or guilt,” Allen said.

“It changed my orgasmic experience all together. If I want a guaranteed orgasm I will definitely reach for my toys.”

The “Hard Out Here” hitmaker took to Instagram to share news with fans.

Allen posted a snapshot where she posed with the pink-and-orange-product in front of a peach backdrop. She wore an orange-and-pink top that featured thin straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a necklace. Allen paired the ensemble with high-waisted orange pants and decorated her short nails with pink polish. The songstress tied her dark hair up in a bun and sported a full fringe. Allen showed off the tattoos inked around her right wrist.

The 35-year-old placed one hand on her hip and held the vibrator in the other, placing it to the side of her face. Allen looked directly at the camera lens with a smile.

Allen attached a short video clip of herself talking about how everyone deserves “amazing orgasms.”

For her caption, she expressed that she is excited to reveal that she is working with one of her favorite brands. Allen announced the product is available everywhere and can be purchased through the link in her bio.

The upload quickly caught the attention of many. In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“This is literally my favorite thing happening ever like in the entire world, and I’m not even a woman,” one user wrote.

“Love you beautiful Lily and amazing personality,” another person shared.

“Been waiting so long for this!!! Finally!! congrats on the launch!” remarked a third fan.

“More power to you and liberating a generation of women that female masturbation should be normalized,” a fourth admirer commented.

Allen teased fans of an announcement on Wednesday via social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a snapshot of herself on a bed with white sheets. The BRIT Award winner stunned in a baby pink fluffy jumper with a pink floral pattern all over. Lots of users guessed Allen was launching sex toys and it appears they were correct.