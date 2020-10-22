Khloe Terae Shows Off Phenomenal Curves In Sexy Bejeweled Lingerie

Canadian smokeshow Khloe Terae went into full bombshell mode for Wednesday’s Instagram update, displaying her phenomenal figure in revealing white lingerie. The sizzling blonde rocked a super low-cut bralette and a saucy thong complete with incorporated garters, showing off her voluptuous assets from nearly all sides as she posed on a wooden stool.

The suggestive slideshow included five photos that captured Khloe from the front and in profile, giving fans an eyeful of her busty assets as well as as showing off her toned backside. In the first snap, the stunner flaunted her chiseled pins as she sat with one leg over the other leg, resting her elbow on her raised knee. The next slide spotlighted her hourglass shape and showed the model standing with her hip cocked and her legs parted.

Things got even steamier in the third shot, which saw Khloe sitting with her legs widely spread. She let one of her shoulder straps coquettishly slide down to her elbow, wrapping her fingers around her arm to draw attention to the detail. The slideshow also included a half-body shot that offered a close-up view of her abundant cleavage and one pic wherein the model flashed her pert derrière as she leaned one hand on her seat in between her thighs.

Khloe’s strappy outfit caught attention with its sexy, skin-baring design and metallic-silver decorations. Numerous sparkling studs adorned the demi-cups, shoulder straps, and waistband of the semi-sheer bralette, which also sported bejeweled seams along the front that resembled corset busks. Likewise, the sides of her skimpy bottoms were also aglitter, as were her garters and garter straps. The thong sat low on her hips and featured an additional set of strings that crisscrossed over its minuscule front, stretching high on her waist. The smoking hot look exposed her tummy, perfectly showing off her fit physique. Her buxom assets were also emphasized, as were her voluptuous hips and thighs.

The blond beauty added even more bling with a shiny bracelet and wrist watch. She wore a matching ring on one of her fingers. Khloe rocked lavish hair extensions, pulling up her long tresses into a high ponytail that spilled down her back, grazing her bottom. She added a casual touch with a blue denim jacket, which she wore open and pulled down over her shoulders. She matched her footwear to her lingerie, sporting chic ankle-high boots with clunky heels.

The 27-year-old showcased the eye-popping outfit in its entirety in the first photo alone, gradually stripping down her accessories as the shoot progressed. In one picture, Khloe wore the jacket but not the boots, posing with her foot up on the chair to show off her bare ankle. Three photos showed her only in lingerie. A chunky chain necklace draped over her décolletage in one snapshot but was absent in all the rest, as were the massive hoop earrings coordinating with the piece. She had on small hoop earrings in the other snaps.

Khloe was photographed in a blue-lit room and had her back to a white wall. The simple décor harmonized with her attire, while also serving to keep the focus on her killer curves. Her skin was oiled down to perfection, glistening in the warm, colorful light. Fans could also notice her bronzed tan and flawless manicure, which the racy duds beautifully complemented.

The model captioned her post with the first stanza from Britney Spears’ “Circus,” sparking enthused reactions among her online admirers and fellow models and influencers.

“Hellz yeah its Britney Bit*h,” Nikki Leigh commented on the photos, leaving a trail of sparkles and fire emoji.

“I am DECEASED these are my favorite pics of you ever!” chimed in Abigail Ratchford.

“You are the whole damn show. You look amazing love,” wrote Shantal Monique, who left a heart at the end of her comment.

Khloe’s less famous Instagram followers had plenty to say about the captivating upload as well.

“Obviously stunning but I’ve always liked your positive attitude, you’ve always been upbeat without crossing the lines, you know what it means to be an artist,” penned one person. “Great work as always, stay safe and have fun,” they added, followed by a string of clapping-hands emoji.