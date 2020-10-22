Instagram Model Julia Muniz Sizzles In A Tiny White Bikini On The Beach For Latest Spicy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz flaunted her curves in two scintillating snaps for her latest upload. For the pics, she was photographed wearing a tiny bikini that put her jaw-dropping figure on full display as she soaked up some sun.

The Brazilian stunner is well-known for spending time in the water surfing, and for this update she was captured on a picturesque beach. There were light clouds in the baby blue-colored sky, the sand appeared white, and the water looked aquamarine in the distance. Similar to other recent posts, Muniz tagged the location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

Muniz had her long dark hair down as it blew in the wind for the shoot. She sported a white-colored bikini from Aquaviva Swim. Her small top had crochet trimming along the top, and a string that knotted in the middle of the cups. It had thin shoulder straps and hugged tightly to her chest. The surfer’s matching bottoms had thick high-waist straps that wrapped around her hips and embellished her legs.

In the first slide, the 22-year-old was captured from the thighs up. She was filmed from the side and placed her hands on her hips. Muniz tilted her head back as her hair cascaded down while she kept her eyes closed. This angle treated fans to an eyeful of her cleavage and fit midsection in the swimsuit.

Muniz was photographed in a full-body shot for the second snap. The social media influencer stood on her toes, and raised her left hand to her head and her right hand to her face as she turned towards the camera. Her complexion popped against the light backdrop, and viewers were given a glimpse of her sculpted legs and stunning physique.

The model included a two word caption about blending in, and added a butterfly emoji. She tagged the swimwear company in the pics before uploading them on Wednesday.

Many of the Brazilian’s 758,000 Instagram followers flocked to the post, and more than 14,000 made their way to the like button in just over nine hours after it went live. Muniz received over 60 comments in that time. Model Bree Kleintop responded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans left compliments in the comments section in both English and Portuguese.

“Stunning and gorgeous beauty,” one admirer commented.

“You sure are!!” a fan wrote in response to the caption.

“So Beautiful,” a follower replied while adding two heart emoji.

“Getting some sun to kill the virus,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Muniz showed off her curves in a white bikini with paisley print.