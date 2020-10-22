Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Her Fit Booty While On An Exercise Bike For Steamy Video Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai flaunted her curvy figure in revealing workout gear in a steamy video update for a recent Instagram upload. In the clip, she was filmed wearing a cropped shirt and skintight leggings that accentuated her curvaceous backside.

The 23-year-old was recorded on a stationary bike on a basketball court that had several bikes setup throughout it. There was a bright purple accent wall on one side, and a wall of windows on the other, plus a basketball hoop was visible in the background. She tagged the location as Denver, Colorado.

Lexi had her long blond hair tied up with a hairclip in the back, and let loose strands of bangs hang near her gorgeous face. She rocked a cropped black T-shirt that had white stripes on the sleeves, and a matching black sports bra was exposed underneath. The social media influencer sported a pair of textured neon green leggings from Touch Dolls that had black blotches, and outlined her sculpted lower-body. Lexi also wore a face mask that was down around her chin.

The clip started with the Colorado native being shot from the front as she was hunched over on the bike. Kygo’s remix of “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer played over the footage. The camera panned over and captured Lexi’s flat midsection which was visible from the cropped shirt. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her sculpted booty as she was filmed from behind while kicking her legs to pedal.

There was an intense look on her face as she continued to pedal in the second portion of the vid. Viewers were once again given a glimpse of Lexi’s stomach and jaw-dropping derriere as the camera continued to circle her.

For the caption, Lexi tagged Touch Dolls along with the song’s artists. She added fire and green heart emoji before uploading the video on Thursday for her 761,000 Instagram followers. The influencer amassed nearly 650 likes in just over an hour after the post went live. Lexi received 50 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with fire and peach emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about the model’s stunning physique, and choice of attire.

“Those leggings seem so amazing,” one follower responded.

“Morning to you amazing stunning beauty. Keep up the motivation,” an admirer wrote.

“Your booty is hot stuff,” a fan replied while adding two fire emoji.

“Those are a flex,” another added.

