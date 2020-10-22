Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Slays In Slinky Little Black Dress & Compares Herself To Posh Spice

Nastia posed inside her bedroom.

Nastia Liukin spiced up her look by showing a lot of leg for her latest style selfie, which she shared with her 1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. The Olympic gymnast modeled her slinky outfit while posing inside her bedroom.

Nastia, 30, stunned in a little black dress that fit her athletic frame like a glove. The number had long sleeves and a mock neck that made it look appropriate for a fall wardrobe, while the skirt’s extremely high hemline exposed a lot of skin to the elements. However, Nastia’s geotag indicated that her photo was snapped in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, where she’s still enjoying summery weather.

Her mini dress included drawstrings on the sides that could be used to create a ruched effect and shorten the skirt. However, she left them untied, and the pair of strings on each side were so long that they almost reached the ground. Even without the skirt adjusted, Nastia still left much of her lithe legs on display. She tagged the online retailer Revolve to let her followers know where she got her dress.

The chic piece seemingly reminded the Olympic gold medalist of one of the outfits that Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, used to wear during her Spice Girls days. However, her footwear added a touch of Sporty Spice’s athletic aesthetic to her ensemble. Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, favored sneakers, whereas Victoria preferred high heels, so Nastia’s Nike trainers were more her style. The shoes were white with black accents that tied them together with the rest of her look.

The fashion influencer wore her shoulder-length blond hair slicked down with a center part that would have emphasized her facial symmetry, but she was holding her phone up in front of half of her face. Her tresses were chopped into a blunt cut, and her hair was tucked behind her ears.

Nastia exuded confidence as she stood with her hip cocked and one leg stepped forward a bit. The pose highlighted the curves of her hips and her waist’s slim shape.

She snapped her mirror selfie inside her bedroom, which featured a white color scheme. Her bedding and walls were the same bright hue, as was a large planter containing the space’s only pop of color: a healthy green plant. A massive piece of artwork hanging over the bed was also mostly white, save for the dark line drawing on it.

Nastia’s look was a smash hit with her Instagram followers.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady!!!!” one admirer wrote in the comments section of her post.

“Symphony in black and blond,” another fan chimed in.

“The LBD has never looked better,” a third person added.

“Posh never looked this good,” read a fourth message.

