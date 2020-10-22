Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Tanned Underboob While Posing With A Garbage Can

Stassie Karanikolaou has shared a hot new photo to her Instagram feed. The new picture showed off the social media star’s sensational physique, as Stassie posed in a black bra and panty. The model looked tanner than ever, in a shade that highlighted all the curves and muscles of her body perfectly.

The bra featured a cut out right underneath her bustline which showed off a serious amount of underboob. There was plenty of cleavage on top as well, but the cameras low angle put all the focus on her bust which was pushing out the bottom of the bra. The panties were low-cut, with high-waisted sides that were pulled up around her waist. Paired with the look were stark white sneakers which Stassie wore with some scrunched up socks.

The 22-year-old wore her dark brown locks parted down the middle, and they fell to the sides of her face in large loose waves. A simple gold bracelet hung on her right wrist, the only jewelry she sported in the photo. Stassie held one hand behind her head, while the other held onto an unusual prop. While standing outside of a house, Stassie posed with a black garbage can, which somehow complimented her barely-there outfit.

Black was definitely the theme of the picture, as there was also a dark door behind Stassie which lead to the home. A second garbage can could also be seen behind the model on the other side, not the typical backdrop for Instagram influencers these days. No matter what she posed with, Stassie’s followers still fawned over her in the comments section as they flooded her with complimentary emoji. Symbols ranging from the fire sign to the heart-eyed smiley face were left one after another as her admirers were left speechless.

Others were confused about her decision to post with a garbage can and questioned the decision below the photo.

“Confused… but it works,” one user wrote.

“On the trash can tho?” another asked.

“Trash day is today,” a third joked.

In under an hour, the sexy picture brought in over 150,000 thousand likes, something not unusual when Stassie posts to her social media pages.

Last week the model stunned in another all-black outfit which covered a little bit more skin. The Fashion Nova look consisted of a crop top spaghetti strap shirt paired with an ankle-length skirt. While it might have been long in length, the skirt didn’t cover up much as it featured thigh-high slits which Stassie opened wide while taking a walk down some steps.