Isabella Buscemi Gives Fans A ‘Humpday Special’ While Clad In Racy Lingerie

Isabella Buscemi treated her 2.3 million fans to another smoking-hot shot where she was clad in nothing more than a skimpy lingerie set. The image was shared on her Instagram feed on October 21, and it added some serious heat.

The image featured the model striking a pose in her bathroom. Behind her was a wall of luxurious white-and-gray marble tile and a stainless steel towel rack. A few canned lights on the ceiling provided the perfect amount of lighting for the sultry shot. Isabella appeared off-center, working it for the camera like a pro. She leaned one elbow against the wall and draped the opposite on her hip as she shot an alluring stare with her lips slightly parted. She faced the camera, treating her audience to a view of her front after revealing the back of the lingerie set a few days prior.

Isabella wore a semi-sheer combo that had a chic design. She sported a skimpy bra with a scooping neckline that offered a generous view of her cleavage. The piece featured tiny triangular cups and underwires bottom that enhanced her ample assets even further. Her tresses covered the straps, and the look also allowed her to show off her muscular arms.

The lower portion of her ensemble was equally as racy, and it was patterned with the same sexy design. She wore its thick sides high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection while drawing attention to her flat tummy. The high cut of the piece exposed her muscular thighs, which were entirely bronze. Isabella injected a pop of color into her otherwise dark look with a bright pink polish on her nails.

The model added a few additional accessories to her racy attire, including a silver necklace with her last name written in cursive. She also wore a diamond piercing in her navel, adding just the right amount of bling. Isabella styled her long blond locks in a middle part.

It didn’t take long for her fans to flood the photo with praise. Within an hour of posting, more than 31,000 people double-tapped the update and over 300 followers left comments for the model.

“Youre freaking perfect okay byeeeee,” one follower commented, adding a set of flame emoji at the end of the reply.

“Pretty face perfect waist. Love you so much,” a second fan chimed in.

“Looking gorgeous and love your nice black lingerie so Hot and sexy,” a third person gushed.

“Damm girl you are sexy and hot and cute and beautiful and pretty and gorgeous,” a fourth complimented.