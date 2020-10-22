Kate Beckinsale Looks Flawless Snuggled Up In Bed With Creepy Friend

Kate Beckinsale has shared a new video to her Instagram page, which featured someone very close to her heart. The Underworld actress looked totally flawless as she laid in her white-framed bed, fitted with crisp matching sheets. Her brunette locks were perfectly wavy, and she seemed like she could have walked right off of a red carpet and straight into the bed. She wore pink pajamas and pulled the blankets over her while she talked to someone on the other side of the mattress who was not in the camera’s shot initially.

“Goodnight Chucky,” she said.

The camera slowly panned over to the other side of the bed, revealing her cat Clive sitting calmly dressed everyone’s favorite murderous child’s toy. The feline patiently sat down as he wore a Chucky costume, and as hard as Kate fought it she couldn’t help but laugh as the camera moved away from her. She tried to pretend to go to sleep and closed her eyes, but as the shot moved over to Clive she opened them immediately and let out a little snort. It seemed impossible to stay serious while Clive looked so silly.

Clive sported the horror villain’s traditional garbs, wearing Chucky’s blue overalls with a white and red striped shirt. He also held up a felt knife which was made to look like it had blood on it. Clive wagged his tail one time as he starred back at his mom, wondering what he she had dressed him up in this time.

Kate’s followers couldn’t get enough of the video and rewarded it with double taps. In under half an hour of its posting, the video had already been viewed over 50,000 times and brought in 20,000 likes.

“The snort makes this gold,” one commenter noted of Kate breaking character.

“That would give me nightmares! Your cat is awesome!” another said.

“Your cat is looking at you like: ‘you’re crazy if you think I’m letting you sleep and leave me with these clothes on,'” a third joked.

Other followers couldn’t help but notice how great Kate looked while she was going to sleep for the night.

“I bet she looks the same when she wakes up!!! So stunning” an admirer said.

The Pearl Harbor actress routinely shares photos and videos of Clive and her other pets to her Instagram feed. She often poses them in silly costumes and show’s off their impressive patience. Last month Kate shared a picture of Clive’s reaction to seeing her naked, as he sat on a bed and stared at her with his mouth wide open, looking totally shocked.