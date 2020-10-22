Qimmah Russo Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Flaunts Famous Abs & Chiseled Form In Barely-There Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo amazed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a recent post. The update, which was shared on Wednesday, October 21, saw the celebrity showing off her fine form while wearing a skimpy bikini. In the caption, she commented on how it’s perfectly fine for girls to have muscles.

Qimmah wore a teeny string bikini as she posed for her latest video update. The thin straps tied up around her neck in a halter-fashion as well as looping through the top of the swimwear. The cups plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage.

The briefs sat high over Qimmah’s toned hips and featured small gold rings at points along the length of the straps.

As she posed, Qimmah occasionally flicked her long curly locks out of the way. She had secured her dark hair back into a ponytail but her tresses still hung down over her shoulders as she turned in various directions, flaunting her killer physique as she did so.

The aim of the post was to show to her audience that girls can — and do — have muscles. She also wanted to implore that they could look fantastic even if society’s general perception was that girls should be slender and petite and not at all muscular. As she twirled and flexed, showing off her chiseled abs and muscular thighs, there was no doubt that she spoke the truth.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers rushed in to respond. In well under an hour, the clip had already racked up more than 12,100 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Look at the strength!” one follower wrote.

“The real Super Girl,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“You are truly the prettiest woman I ever saw. You are the prettiest woman on the planet, hands down. No questions asked,” another user gushed in obvious appreciation.

“You look amazing,” a fourth person wrote, also adding an emoji at the end of their comment.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes, drooling, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the muscly arm also featured regularly in response to the fitness guru’s impressive demonstration.

