Kelsea Ballerini Goes Glam In Shimmering Silver Dress With Incredibly Short Skirt

Kelsea Ballerini went full glam as she opted for a stunning silver dress to attend the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night. The singer’s 2.2 million Instagram followers delighted over the photo, which flaunted her enviable curves.

Kelsea slayed the sexy look as she wore a shimmering metallic garb that fit snugly around her slender waist. The ensemble featured flowing sleeves and a high neckline as it clung tightly to her chest.

The skirt was incredibly short in order to flaunt her long, lean legs. The color of the frock perfectly complemented her bronzed stems. The hemline fell just underneath her curvy backside. The back of the garment was open to show off even more skin.

Kelsea’s accessorizes matched her eye-catching look. She opted for a pair of sparkling hoop earrings, as well as a ring on her finger. She also added a pair of open-toed heels that laced up her ankles with shimmering straps.

In the first photo, Kelsea stood to the side with one knee bent. She placed both of her hands in front of her and turned her head to look over her shoulder with a smirk on her lips. In the second shot, she crossed one leg in front of the other and pushed her hip out. One arm grazed her thigh as the other wrapped around her midsection.

She wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Kelsea’s followers went wild for the gorgeous snaps, clicking the like button more than 30,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 remarks about the post during that time.

“Kelsea I AM OBSESSED (legs for days),” one follower stated.

“Yessss!!! Gorgeous and sparkly queen! You’re a mirrorball! Also my Kelsea Ballerini cd came in today!! Love you,” another wrote.

“This look is amazing! Very mirrorball vibes. Can’t wait to see you and Halsey perform today! You two are going to rock it,” declared a third person.

“Beautiful and Legs forever,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a scanty cow-print bathing suits, a cowboy hat, and white boots. That post was also a hit among her supporters. To date, it’s racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 730 comments.