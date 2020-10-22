Rachel Maddow & Other Figures Duped By Fake Text Messages Between Rudy Giuliani And College Student

Text messages purporting to show Rudy Giuliani being duped by a college student pretending to be Ivanka Trump are fake, CNN’s Daniel Dale reported on Twitter on Wednesday. Nevertheless, they were amplified by prominent figures like Rachel Maddow, Stephanie Ruhle, and David Freelander, who appeared to fall for the hoax and circulate it across social media.

According to Dale, he confirmed that the story is fake via an exchange with College Democrat Nick Roberts, who said the alleged texts are “just satire.”

As noted by journalist Glenn Greenwald on Twitter, the hoax comes in the wake of The New York Post’s story on alleged Hunter Biden emails obtained by Giuliani. The report was controversially censored by social media platforms due to the source of the emails and concerns about its integrity. However, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign has refused to comment on whether the emails belonged to his son or not.

Greenwald expressed concern that prominent figures were taken by the fake Giuliani messages and tied it to their political agendas amid election season.

“Look at how many people just these two media figures alone — one from @MSNBC, the other from @POLITICOMag/@NYMag — deceived and misled by recklessly spreading disinformation, a hoax, because it advanced their political agenda so they didn’t bother to check first. So many others.”

The New York Times’ technology journalist Kevin Roose also expressed concern over the spread of the story.

“Saw a number of journalists RTing this. It costs zero dollars to check something before you share it, friends!” he tweeted.

The news comes as Giuliani finds himself in hot water for a scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s forthcoming Borat sequel. In the scene, Giuliani is allegedly shown with his hand down his pants. Afterward, Baron Cohen enters the room and screams that the woman is 15. In reality, the character is played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova.

Interestingly, Mother Jones editorial director Ben Dreyfuss claims that the segment is not as incriminating as it is being described in current reports.

“I have now seen the scene with Rudy Giuliani and though it is creepy for other reasons it is being described on twitter in a false way,” he tweeted.

According to Dreyfuss, Giuliani “does not have his hand down his pants in a sexual way” and is instead tucking his back shirt after Bakalova removed his mic.

As The Inquisitr reported, Giuliani previously found himself in hot water for sharing misinformation related to coronavirus by quoting conservative political activist Candace Owens.