NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Celtics, Kemba Walker To Sixers In Hypothetical 3-Team Trade Involving Pacers

As the 2020 offseason goes deeper, several crazy trade ideas have started surfacing in the NBA. These include the hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal that would send Ben Simmons to the Boston Celtics and Kemba Walker to the Philadephia 76ers. In the proposed scenario by Mark Nilon of Fansided’s Hardwood Houdini, the Celtics will receive Simmons, Myles Turner, Doug McDermott, and Jeremy Lamb, the Sixers will get Walker, Victor Oladipo, Daniel Theis, and a 2020 second-round pick, and the Indiana Pacers will acquire Gordon Hayward, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Romeo Langford, Al Horford, the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and a 2021 first-rounder.

If the trade becomes a reality, Nilon believes it would help the Celtics, Sixers, and the Pacers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“For the Boston Celtics, the meat of the deal revolves around Simmons and Turner coming to Beantown. While the idea of bringing on the Indiana big man is nothing new, having the Philly All-Star guard coming along with him certainly is. Along with the duo comes Doug McDermott and Jeremy Lamb from the Pacers. For the 76ers, we see them losing an All-Star and gaining two in Walker and Victor Oladipo to pair alongside centerpiece Joel Embiid. Philadelphia will also be receiving Daniel Theis from Boston and Indiana’s 2020 second-round pick.”

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The proposed deal would allow the Celtics to replace Walker with another All-Star caliber point guard that perfectly fits the timeline of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Simmons may remain hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, but his arrival could still boost the Celtics’ performance on both ends of the floor. He will not only give them a great playmaker but also a very reliable scoring option and lockdown defender.

The acquisition of Turner would solve Boston’s need for a starting-caliber center. Aside from his ability to protect the rim and rebound the ball, Turner is also capable of spacing the floor. Like Simmons, he also fits the timeline of Brown and Tatum.

Trading Simmons would undeniably be a tough decision for the Sixers, but it would be worth it if it means two All-Stars that would complement Joel Embiid. Walker and Oladipo could serve as the Sixers’ starting backcourt next year and give Embiid two new superstar running mates who are elite three-point shooters.

Meanwhile, the suggested trade would allow the Pacers to add two quality veterans that could keep them competitive in the Eastern Conference while acquiring two young players and draft picks that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Though he’s yet to return to his old self, Hayward remains a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor and could fill the hole left by Oladipo in the wing. Horford may be considered as a salary cap burden right now, but when he’s given enough playing time, he could still be a dominant force under the basket and a legitimate threat from the perimeter.