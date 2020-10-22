Suzy Cortez Shows Off Famous Derriere As She Stands In Front Of A Fence And Flicks Her Underwear Straps

Instagram model Suzy Cortez has once again teased her 2.4 million followers with her latest scantily-clad post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 21, saw the celebrity posing in front of a wire fence as she showed off her famous booty.

The Miss BumBum world titleholder for 2019 wore a loose-fitting cropped T-shirt. The clothing showed off some of her toned back as she faced away from the camera but, for most of her fans, their focus was directed toward her most well-known asset.

The black thong that she wore certainly got her fans’ attention. Standing with her legs spread, she leaned slightly forward with her fingers tucked into the thin straps of her underwear as she pulled the item of clothing away from her body. Her muscular legs and buns of steel were definitely the focal point as a result of this strongly-held position.

She completed the look with knee-high tights and a pair of shiny leather boots with chunky heels. As Suzy posed, her long dark locks, which were styled in gentle waves, hung down over her back and shoulders. To one side was a soccer ball that rested against the concrete footing at the base of the wire mesh fence. behind the barrier, a variety of trees on a steep slope could be seen against a clear blue sky.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the photo had already racked up more than 3,000 likes and plenty of comments from her avid supporters.

Suzy’s fans commented in a variety of different languages. The Spanish word “hermosa” popped up frequently. According to a Google translation, this term means “beautiful” in English.

“Wow,” one user simply stated in the comments section.

“Babe,” another person wrote, adding a long string of the fire emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers appeared to be speechless when it came to Suzy’s latest update. They opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to show their appreciation for the racy image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, many also decided to use the clapping, peach, and tongue-hanging-out emoji as well.

Suzy often shares risqué content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her chiseled physique while wearing a nude-colored lingerie set that featured black lace and trim. Even with a sheer black coverup, her ample assets and trim figure were still prominently on display.