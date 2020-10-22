Miranda Lambert Shows Some Skin In White Tank Top Alongside Her Shirtless Husband

Miranda Lambert gave fans a glimpse into her private life with her husband Brendan McLoughlin in a recent Instagram post. The country music singer thrilled her over 4 million followers when she showed some skin in a skimpy tank top alongside her shirtless spouse.

In the post, Miranda looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a teeny white shirt. The garment boasted thin sleeves that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The outfit included a scooped neckline that gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage. She added a flowing printed shirt over the ensemble, which she allowed to hang off of her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Brendan went shirtless, flaunting his tanned skin and six-pack abs in the process. He added a pair of gray sweatpants and had a white towel tucked into the waistband.

Miranda stood in front of a large wooden island with a glass in her hand. On the counter in front of her was a spread of fruit, including apples and bananas. Colorful roses were also sat on the surface.

Brendan also held a glass in his hand as he stood in front of the stove. He placed one hand at his side as she smiled brightly while tilting his head down. Some large chandeliers were also visible above them.

Miranda wore her long, blonde hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She left some strands loose that brushed over her shoulders and framed her face.

The singer’s followers went wild for the intimate snap. The photo garnered more than 90,000 likes within the first 10 hours after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 840 messages during that time.

“You two are so stinking cute!! I can’t wait to see the new video,” one follower wrote.

“Wash board in the kitchen!!” another declared.

“Who needs a kitchen when you have a delicious dish sleeping next to you at night,” a third user quipped.

“I’m not sure what’s better, the shirtless husband or that kitchen,” a fourth person commented.

The singer is no stranger to showing off her curves in racy snaps. She’s often seen snuggling up to her handsome husband while she rocks tight tops and stunning dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a skimpy black top and a matching skirt in a cowboy hat. To date, that post has raked in more than 118,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.