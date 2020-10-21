Larsa Pippen Exposes Ample Cleavage & Sun-Kissed Skin In Pink Butterfly-Print Bikini

Larsa Pippen showed off her ample cleavage for her two million Instagram followers in a short video that showed herself and her close friend Michelle Pooch — who is best known for her appearance in Love & Hip-Hop: Miami — enjoying a relaxing afternoon. The two rocked swimsuits as they lip-synced the words to ‘Waves’ by Mr. Probz, which Larsa also referenced in her caption.

Though the video was short, the reality TV star was still able to flaunt her sexy physique. Larsa rocked a pink bikini that featured triangle cups with butterflies printed on the material. The top had thin straps that supported her bust and tied around her neck. The suit covered a minimal amount of her body, putting her sun-kissed skin on full display. To accessorize, Larsa sported a pair of black sunglasses with boxy frames. Her caramel-colored hair appeared to be straightened and was pulled back in a high ponytail.

In the film, Larsa played with her hair as she shot a seductive gaze at the camera. She turned her face to the right slightly as she sang along to the song that played quietly in the background. She then pointed her phone at her friend as her right arm moved from her head to her side. Michelle appeared to be taking a selfie as the camera made its way to her, and she made sure to glance at Larsa’s phone as she lip-synced along.

Michelle wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging U-neck that showcased her ample assets. She added a pair of jean shorts to her ensemble. Her dark hair was worn naturally as it brushed the side of her face.

The film appeared to be taken on an outdoor patio of some sort, as a sliding glass door, a couple of potted plants, and two red Solo cups were visible throughout the clip.

Larsa’s fans loved her most recent update and made sure to comment on how beautiful she was.

“Wow!! Stunning!!” one person simply stated.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” another follower remarked.

“Beautiful Queen,” a third fan wrote, adding a couple of heart emoji to their comment.

The post racked up over 20,000 views in addition to nearly one hundred comments only an hour after it went live.

Larsa recently showed a more intimate photo of herself, as reported by The Inquisitr. She shocked her followers as she put her bombshell figure on display in a sexy, purple lingerie set. The mirror selfie quickly gained the attention of her fans and has accumulated over 20,000 likes.