Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Pert Derriere In Revealing Hot Pink Lingerie While Posing On A Balcony

On Wednesday, October 21, Mexican social media sensation Ana Paula Saenz made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

The picture shows the 22-year-old model posing on a balcony with glass railing that overlooked numerous trees and buildings. A beautiful body of water was also visible in the distance. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the casual photoshoot was Azul Ixtapa Grand, a hotel in Guerrero, Mexico.

Ana stood in front of what appears to be a small white table. She faced away from the photographer and arched her back. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

Ana sizzled in a lingerie set that featured a bright pink bra and a pair of matching thong underwear with cut-out detailing that showcased her pert derriere. She also sported a coordinating garter belt. The color of the risque ensemble looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with a bracelet.

For the photo, the raven-haired beauty wore her shoulder-length hair down in a deep middle part.

In the caption of the post, Ana seemed to be stating that she does not have a boyfriend, which allows her to be relaxed.

The suggestive snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 36,000 likes. Quite a few of Ana’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish.

“You are very beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with numerous kissing face emoji.

“You look good,” remarked another admirer.

“Gorgeous and love the view,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Ana has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a provocative picture, in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit. That photo has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.