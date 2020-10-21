‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Kyle Strikes Out

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 22, tease that Jack gifts his family with a piece of the emerald necklace, and Kyle works hard to win back Summer’s love. Elsewhere, Chloe realizes that Gloria is up to something, but she doesn’t know what it is.

Jack finds the perfect way to honor his mother and her legacy, according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack gets Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) approval to break up Teardrop of Love. The necklace was so special to their mom, Dina (Marla Adams). It also had a unique and interesting history, and Jack hopes that it helps bring each one of the Abbotts some good luck.

For now, not many of the Abbotts have found lasting love. While Abby (Melissa Ordway) seems to have a good thing going with Chance (Donny Boaz), Traci (Beth Maitland), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Jack don’t seem to have any romantic prospects on the horizon. Perhaps owning a piece of jewelry created out of the spectacular emerald will make all their dreams come true.

Monty Brinton / CBS

The Baldwin-Fisher clan is reunited, and Gloria (Judith Chapman) clearly has an ulterior motive for her return to Genoa City. Michael (Christian LeBlanc0 and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) try and get answers from their notoriously difficult mom, but Gloria refuses to answer them. She acts offended that they would think she’s there for any reason at all other than to see her new grandson, Miles.

She and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) take the baby to the park, and they run into Jack. He also seems pretty surprised to see his old flame there, and it seems clear he doesn’t buy Gloria’s excuse for her return. After Glo tells Chloe that she misses the family and misses the affection they give her, Chloe is convinced that her mother in law is hiding something. She lets Kevin and Michael know. Now it’s just a matter of getting to the bottom of whatever is going on with their mom.

Just a few weeks ago, Kyle (Michael Mealor) put a cherry stem on Summer’s (Hunter King) finger, and they got engaged. That’s definitely changed, and Summer lets him know that she snuck around and spied on him. She was especially hurt by his discussion with Lola (Sasha Calle). Kyle informs her that Lola was giving him her condolences on Dina’s death, and he insists that he doesn’t care for Lola. Summer is heartbroken to hear about Dina.

Later, Kyle desperately tries to win Summer back despite her childish behavior, but Summer isn’t convinced. She thinks that they don’t belong together.