Laurence Bédard Wears Glasses And Skintight Tank Top As She Asks Her Fans If They Like The Look

Instagram model Laurence Bédard had a question for her 2.8 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was shared on Wednesday, October 21, saw the celebrity wearing an old pair of glasses that she had just recently found. In the caption, she asked her fans if they liked the look.

Laurence wore a skimpy black crop top with a pattern on the front as she posed side-on for the photo. Thin straps went over her smooth shoulders and the top plunged down low in the front as it hugged her form and showed off her killer curves. Some of her flat stomach was revealed underneath, as was the top of her denim jeans.

The model looked over one shoulder and smiled as the snap was taken. Her dark bob was haphazardly parted in the middle and pulled back into a messy ponytail. She wore a pair of black metal-rimmed glasses that helped to draw attention to her gorgeous eyes.

Laurence stood in what appeared to be her living room. A flat-screen TV could be seen on the wall behind her. A low cabinet was below and had an assortment of vinyl records scattered across it. Next to that, a bookcase was filled with magazines, books, and CDs.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 104,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments from her legions of fans.

Everyone seemed to be unanimous in their response regarding Laurence’s glasses.

“Everything looks good on you miss,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You could wear a dead raccoon on your face and still look ridiculously hot,” a fan joked.

“Yay. With you it’s always yay,” another user stated.

“You look always breathtaking,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their comment with a variety of emoji to further emphasize their thoughts.

In fact, many of her supporters decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, the thumbs up and 100 emoji also got a lot of attention as well.

Laurence likes to share a variety of content with her followers via her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she teased her fans by wearing a red lace underwear set. Posing in front of a mirror, she showed off both sides of the revealing lingerie, much to the delight of her intended audience.