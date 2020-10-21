Lindsey Pelas Looks Smoking Hot In A Bodycon Yellow Dress That Highlights Her Curves

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy series of snaps in which she showcased her curvaceous figure. The photos were taken out on a farm, as Lindsey mentioned in the caption, and all the images were captured by photographer Ian Passmore, who she tagged.

In the first image, Lindsey rested one elbow on the side of a worn old truck, and she placed her other hand over her chest. She rocked a bodycon dress crafted from a yellow ribbed fabric, and the neckline dipped low, showing off her ample assets. She gently tugged the middle down a bit in order to flaunt even more cleavage. There was an embellishment on the dress that looked almost like the underwire in a bra, a detail that further accentuated her chest.

Thick straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms exposed, and the fabric clung to every inch of her voluptuous figure. She wore her blond locks parted in the middle and styled in voluminous curls, which cascaded down her chest and back.

In the second shot, Lindsey examined her lips in the side mirror of the truck, placing one hand on her plump pout and the other on the small of her back. She wore a pair of simple gold hoop earrings.

Lindsey showcased her entire figure in the third shot, in which she rested against the truck with her legs spread. She came tantalizingly close to showing too much skin for her followers, and posed with her back arched and her eyes closed, basking in the sunshine. She accessorized the dress with lace-up black boots that had chunky heels.

She followed up that smoking-hot image with a similar pose in which she gazed at the camera instead, and one taken from further away in which she flaunted her pert posterior. The final slide also showed off a bit more of the area where she captured the photos. A stunning view of rolling mountains was visible in the background, and the setting seemed rustic.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 11,700 likes within 31 minutes, as well as 219 comments from her audience.

“You are just spectacular Lindsey,” one fan wrote, stunned by her beauty.

“I want that deliciously gorgeous body!!” another follower added.

“Best thing on the internet,” a third fan chimed in.

“World class,” another follower complimented.

Lindsey appears to be a fan of the sunny yellow hue lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a video clip in which she rocked a skimpy bikini that showcased her assets while she simultaneously showed off a Bang Energy beverage.