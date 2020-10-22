Alexina Graham Rocks A Glittery Magenta Dress, Shows Off Her Long Legs On Instagram

British model Alexina Graham went online on Wednesday, October 21, and posted a hot picture on Instagram to wow her legions of followers.

In the snapshot, Alexina, who is the first-ever redhead to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel, rocked a short dress which highlighted her slender figure. Made of glittery fabric, the knee-length outfit boasted a vibrant magenta color which perfectly matched her skin tone. It featured a low-cut neckline that showed off a glimpse of cleavage and highlighted her flawless décolletage.

The risqué ensemble also put the 30-year-old model’s long, lean legs on full display.

Alexina wore her red hair in a sleek ponytail. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of drop earrings to complement her glamorous outfit. She completed her attire with a pair of gold booties.

The snap was seemingly captured in a photography studio. To pose, Alexina stood against a gray background. She spread her legs apart and placed a hand on her hips. Bending down, she touched her left thigh and tilted her head. The hottie gazed straight at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Alexina informed users that her outfit was from French Connection. The hottie tagged her photographer John-Paul Pietrus and makeup artist Adam De Cruz for acknowledgment.

Within four hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 18,000 likes. In addition, several of Alexina’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 150 messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Giving me Spice Girl vibes!” one of her fans commented.

“What an awesome outfit babe. You look incredibly stunning!!” chimed in another user.

“Wow, you are a real-life barbie doll in the truest sense. So, so perfect from head to toe,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re very good looking and beautiful!!!! I love this pic!!!” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Others posted words and phrases like “killer legs,” “top model,” and “love this one” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Lais Ribeiro, Carmella Rose, and Stella Maxwell.

Alexina is popular among her fans for sharing her racy images on the photo-sharing website from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, she sent pulses racing as she posed topless with her back turned toward the camera. As the pic was snapped in New York, Alexina noted in the caption that women have legally been allowed to go topless in the Big Apple since 1992.