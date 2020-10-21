Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Flexibility & Fit Figure In A Gray Athletic Ensemble

Singer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger stunned her 4.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she posed alongside her boyfriend, Thom Evans. She tagged Thom’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The duo stood atop a yoga mat placed on artificial turf in an outdoor space. Several potted plants were positioned nearby and the background featured a wall with horizontal wooden slats covered in greenery that crept along the surface. A peace sign crafted from what looked like twigs was also hung on the wall, adding a peaceful vibe to the area.

Nicole showcased her fit figure in the image, and rocked a long-sleeved crop top in a heather gray shade. The garment had a closed neckline, but the fabric stretched over her ample assets and left several inches of her toned stomach exposed, making for a sexy look.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that had a high-waisted fit. The material hugged her toned thighs and muscular calves, showing off every inch of her incredible physique. She finished off the ensemble with white sneakers, and kept the rest of her look simple. She slicked her brunette locks away from her face in a sleek high ponytail, highlighting her flawless features while simultaneously keeping her hair out of her face for the workout.

Thom likewise kept things simple, wearing a pair of navy blue shorts, white socks, and sneakers incorporating three gray tones. He went shirtless, and his muscular upper body was on full display, including his chiseled abs. He flashed a smile at the camera, standing with his hands by his sides. Nicole showed off her flexibility by planting one foot on the yoga mat below them and raising the other in the air, creating almost a straight line with her legs. She braced herself on Thom’s shoulder with one hand, using the other to keep her foot in the air, and she flashed a coy smile at the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 54,000 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 399 comments from her audience.

“It’s wonderful to see that you keep yourself physically fit! Best motivation ever,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“My favorite warrior goddess,” another chimed in.

“Love that you’ve found your partner in crime,” a third fan remarked, loving her relationship.

