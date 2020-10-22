Who Is Maria Bakalova? ‘Borat 2’ Actress, 24, Gains Viral Fame After Compromising Scene With Rudy Giuliani

Maria Bakalova is gaining some viral fame, even before her big break in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel.

The 24-year-old, who is reportedly set to make her American film debut in the project, captured some major interest this week with the release of a scene in which she portrayed a 15-year-old journalist and was seen with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position.

Bakalova’s Interaction With Giuliani Capturing Controversy

On Wednesday, reports indicated that the yet-to-be-released film would include a scene in which Giuliani appeared to place his hands in his pants and touch his genitals while in a hotel room with Bakalova. As The Guardian reported, the actress was posing as the teenage daughter of Borat, expressing interest in an arranged marriage to a member of Donald Trump’s inner circle.

The footage included Giuliani reclining on a hotel bed with his hands in his pants before Cohen burst into the room, in character as her father, and shouted, “She’s 15! She’s too old for you.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the footage has captured some major controversy and comes as Giuliani, who has served as a personal lawyer for the president, has been key in pushing allegations against Hunter Biden. He has claimed that a laptop connected to the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden contained incriminating information, including a tape of a sex act along with emails that alleged to show him using his father’s influence to further his own business interests.

Many seized on the footage of Giuliani as evidence that he could be easily compromised by foreign interests. As NBC News had noted, American intelligence agencies had reportedly warned the White House about his alleged dealings with Russian agents.

For his part, Giuliani denied that he was in a compromising position with Bakalova.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he tweeted. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

There was no indication with the release of photo stills from the movie on Wednesday whether he believed that Bakalova was underage.

Bakalova’s Involvement In Movie Originally Hidden

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As Vanity Fair reported, the actress playing the teenager was originally billed under the name “Irina Novak” — which many people quickly figured out was a fictional name. A site alleged that the character was played by Bakalova, who until her involvement in the project had only appeared on two obscure Bulgarian films.

As the report noted, her character has a connection to a member of the Trump administration and her performance was lauded.

“But whatever Bakalova lacks in prior experience, she more than makes up for it with sheer force of will,” the report noted. “From her first scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where Tutar is trapped in a barn in Borat’s village—watching a (fake) animated movie about Melania Trump and her ascension from living in a ‘sh*thole country’ to the White House—Bakalova matches Cohen step for step.”