Bruna Rangel Lima Shares ‘Savage’ Update As She Sizzles In A T-Shirt That Is Slashed Down The Front

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima has once again wowed her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 21, saw the celebrity rocking a unique — and risqué — T-shirt that was slashed down the front.

Bruna stated in the caption that she was anything but average, describing herself as “savage” just like the wording on the shirt. She also went on to explain that the Fashion Nova item was a perfect fit.

Bruna wore a black T-shirt that hugged her form. The item of clothing featured the word “savage” written across the top of it in bright red lettering. In the center was a massive split in the material which was held together with large metal rings. This, along with her positioning, showed off a lot of Bruna’s ample cleavage. Below this, the words “stay brave” were written in white.

She teamed this with a short denim skirt and the outfit showed off her enviable curves as she posed in a slightly reclined position on top of a sofa that was positioned outside. Bruna’s hands supported her weight as she leaned back and thrust her chest forward. She crossed one toned leg over the other and cocked her head to the side as she pouted at the camera.

Bruna’s long brunette locks were straightened and parted in the middle. She had pulled her hair to the side and it cascaded down over one shoulder as a result of this.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within less than a day, the photo had gathered 53,200 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Sooo prettty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Nice pick,” a fan remarked.

“Beautiful baby,” another user stated.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eye, and variants of the heart ones.

Bruna is most often known for her bikini updates. However, lately, she has been sharing a lot of fashion shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her curves while wearing a pair of leather and denim jeans. She accompanied this with a black crop top that showed off her toned midriff.