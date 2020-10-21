Rachel Cook Shows Off Her Pert Booty & Plentiful Cleavage In Teal Bikini

American model Rachel Cook shared a new trio of snaps via her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 21. Her 2.8 million followers had seen components of this ensemble before, but these fresh shots were sizzling-hot.

Rachel poses for these photos while wearing a Pepsi windbreaker, blue baseball cap, and a bold teal-colored bikini. In September, she posted a trio of pictures wearing these components, but in that case, she went topless under the jacket.

This time, Rachel kept her top on and gave everybody a few new views. Much to everybody’s delight, one of which included a shot of her peachy posterior.

The first snap showed Rachel holding a plastic bottle of Pepsi in one hand. She stuck out her tongue and playfully held the bottle up against it. She held her other hand up against the side of her face and gazed directly toward the photographer.

This picture wasn’t revealing, as it just showed Rachel wearing the windbreaker and was cropped at her waist. Despite that, it certainly raised temperatures with its flirty vibe.

The second shot, however, did showcase Rachel’s insanely fit physique. It also showed a bit of the gorgeous landscape of water and rocks behind her.

Rachel stood with the jacket slung off of her shoulders, and she leaned one arm on the railing next to her. She looked out over the water below her as she cocked a hip and flashed her rock-hard abs.

The bright blue bikini top had a tie in the front and dipped low enough to show off a lot of cleavage. Rachel went with a flirty facial expression for this snapshot too, and it essentially set everybody up for her grand finale.

The last picture focused on Rachel’s pert booty. As she posed, she lifted the bottom hem of her windbreaker to expose a bit of the bare, tanned skin of her back.

This position perfectly showcased Rachel’s curvy bum that was beautifully highlighted by the bold hue of the skimpy swimwear bottoms.

“Yep, still my favorite IG girl,” one fan wrote.

“Spectacular unique woman very very charming good, lovely spectacle unique huge class, infinitely physics,” another praised.

“You are simply unreal. Definitely the hottest girl on IG! Keep posting the great pics! Love them!” a follower raved.

“Absolutely stunning and really gorgeous,” someone else declared.

Around 30,000 likes and 300 comments poured in on the 25-year-old model’s post during the first hour after she had shared it. She noted that she was currently filming a movie while her team was off in Turkey without her.

The former Playboy model’s tanned skin and fit physique raised heart rates sky-high in these photos and people were certainly left wanting more.