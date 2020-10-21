Casi Davis Flaunts Pert Derriere By Squatting While Wearing Cheeky White Underwear In Instagram Update

On Wednesday, October 21, American model Casi Davis made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.3 million followers to enjoy.

The first slide was a collage consisting of the following four images. The second image showed Casi squatting on black asphalt in front of a fence with her legs spread. She faced away from the photographer and placed one of her hands on her knee, as she held onto a tennis racket.

In the next photo, Casi stood with her shoulders back and continued to grasp the tennis racket’s handle. She bent one of her knees and turned her head, as she closed her eyes.

She altered her position for the following snap by turning to the side. She interlocked her hands and raised her arms. The final shot showed her facing forward and jutting out her hips.

For the photoshoot, the 33-year-old opted to wear a white sports bra and a pair of high-cut cheeky underwear. The risque ensemble put her toned midsection and pert derriere on full display. The color of the garments also looked gorgeous against her tanned skin. Casi finished off the sexy look with white ankle socks, a pair of tennis shoes, gold hoop earrings, and a ring worn on her middle finger. She also pulled her hair back in a sleek bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 34,000 likes. Quite a few of Casi’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beyond stunning a masterpiece a natural beauty,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Certified babe,” added a different devotee, along with a black heart and a fire emoji.

“Baddest in the game! Hands down!” remarked another follower.

“So beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Casi has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore a barely there thong. That post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was shared.