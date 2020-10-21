Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Showcases Her Curves In A Spicy New Video Update

Viktoria Varga flaunted her curves in a cheeky video for her latest Instagram update. In the clip, she was shot wearing a robe and then switched into a formfitting dress that accentuated her athletic figure while she danced on a balcony.

The Hungarian stunner is known for modeling chic looks, but she started out his vid in her morning attire. She was filmed sitting at a table that had a sliced banana and other breakfast food laid out. Varga was seated in a chair in front of an opened door as sunlight shone through. There was a large dark curtain to her left.

Varga sported a white robe and a black bra was visible underneath. The model had on a pair of dark sunglasses, and held a large glass of orange juice in her right hand. Drake’s song “Nonstop” played over the footage as Varga placed down her drink and reached for the curtain to close it.

The second portion of the video showed the 29-year-old rocking an elegant ensemble at nighttime. Varga had her long blond hair straight down. She wore a peach-colored patterned dress that had a scooping neckline and thin shoulder straps. The number flaunted her cleavage and highlighted her stunning physique. She completed the ensemble with large hoop earrings and a thin gold necklace.

This part of the clip started with Varga walking out onto a balcony. She turned her back to the camera and gave viewers an eyeful of her pert derriere in the tight-fitting outfit. The fashion designer leaned against a railing and looked up at the night sky, and then flashed a giant smile at the lens as the footage ended.

For the caption, Varga joked that her morning drink had a special “power” that transformed her. She added a grinning face and explosion emoji along with multiple hashtags including “#gettingready” and “#italianstyle” before uploading the post on Wednesday.

Many of the influencer’s 486,000 Instagram followers took notice of the vid, and more than 5,300 showed their support by tapping the like button. Varga received nearly 150 comments, as her replies were peppered with heart emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments in both English and Italian.

“Extra power mixing your elegance charm and beauty. Nice look,” one admirer responded.

“Wow!!!! So beautiful!!!” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“What a lovely pink dress…You look fabulous,” another replied.

“Lol I need some of that magic juice,” one follower joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Varga flaunted cleavage as she posed in just a towel while applying makeup.