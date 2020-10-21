Ivanka Trump Rocks A Dalmatian-Print Skirt & Black Face Mask During Visit To A North Carolina Farm Stand

Ivanka Trump dressed up for a visit to a small farm.

Ivanka Trump has been on the road campaigning for her father. One stop that she made recently was in North Carolina as she strived to support small farms by paying a visit to a local produce stand. She rocked a black and white skirt ensemble as she strolled through admiring the freshly grown products.

On Wednesday, the first daughter shared a few snapshots on Instagram during her visit wearing a Dalmatian-print pleated skirt that featured a high waistband that wrapped around her petite midsection. The bottom garment hugged her slender hips and then flared slightly around her thighs. The length of the skirt hit right above her knees. She paired it with a black keyhole top that featured a choker cutout detail. She then teamed the outfit with a pair of black pumps and a matching face mask that she wore the entire time that she toured the farm stand.

Ivanka had her blond hair straightened with her usual middle part with the ends slightly curled inward. She wore a delicate bracelet on one of her wrists. The 38-year-old mom of three seemed to take her time walking about looking over the products.

In the photos, she is seen carefully choosing three jars off the shelf that she carried out with her. Ivanka indicated in her Instagram post that the jars were full of strawberry jam that was a part of her breakfast after the visit.

She also posed in front of the small store that was lined with pumpkins on the porch. Ivanka met up with the owners and others who were there to greet her.

Her trip to Raleigh, North Carolina also included a sit down with columnist Mercedes Schlapp, who is also a former White House Director of Strategic Communications for the Trump administration. She and Ivanka chatted in front of about 75 people, according to The News & Observer. During their conversation, Ivanka had taken her mask off at one point, but sported a pair of dark sunglasses.

While many of the comments were about voting in the election and their support for her father, other followers made it known how much they loved seeing her on the campaign trail.

“Wow u are so beautiful,” one admirer said.

“Thank you supporting small businesses,” another supporter replied.

“Beautiful woman. Inside and outside,” remarked a third follower.

Not everyone seems to be encouraged by the eldest Trump daughter. She took plenty of heat recently after she shared about finding the simple pleasures of life during the pandemic by spending time with her kids playing board games. She also revealed that she was learning to play the guitar. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Ivanka was blasted for her comments. People thought she was being insensitive with so many struggling right now. They were quick to let her know how they felt about it.