Mental Health Experts Claim Donald Trump Is Losing His Mind: ‘His Psyche Is Unraveling Before Our Eyes’

In a Wednesday column penned for Salon, mental health experts Alan D. Blotcky and Seth D. Norrholm warned that President Donald Trump is “desperate” and “losing his grip on reality.”

Blotcky is a is a clinical psychologist in Birmingham, Alabama and Norrholm is an associate professor of psychiatry in the Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit.

In the op-ed, the duo pointed to what they claim is extremely concerning behavior.

They noted that Trump has long downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, recently telling Americans that they should not let COVID-19 “dominate” their lives.

After contradicting the virus, the commander-in-chief boasted about being immune and suggested that a cure for the dangerous disease has been found. At a recent rally in Florida, he said that he feels “powerful” and stated that he would love to “kiss everyone in that audience.”

“This is hypomanic hypersexuality from our president,” according to Blotcky and Norrholm, who noted that Trump has started amplifying bizarre conspiracy theories, including a theory that claims the killing of al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden was “fake.”

The two mental health experts also pointed out that Trump seemed to endorse political violence when he praised the National Guard for cracking down on demonstrations.

They wrote that the commander-in-chief is becoming increasingly vindictive toward his political opponents, noting that he recently went as far as to suggest that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats should be thrown in jail.

Blotcky and Norrholm asserted that Trump seems “desperate” because he is trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls, positing that this has had a negative effect on his psyche.

“Donald Trump is a desperate man. His recklessness is growing by the hour as his poll numbers are failing and his presidency is coming to a crashing end. His mental pathology is front and center. His psyche is unraveling before our eyes.”

The experts added that Trump is “losing his grip on reality” and that he is “on a collision course with self-destruction.”

“His sense of entitlement is threatened. His grandiosity and superiority are crumbling. What he fears most is being embarrassed and humiliated,” they wrote.

Caitlin O'Hara / Getty Images

Blotcky and Norrholm concluded their column with a dire prediction, writing that Trump will refuse to leave office peacefully if he loses to Biden. Instead, they argued, the president will allege conspiracy and encourage his supporters to take to the streets.

In September, Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power. A slew of prominent Republicans quickly rebuked him.