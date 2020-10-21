‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Faith Is Busted

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Wednesday, October 21, featured Devon kicking Elena to the curb and her subsequent breakdown. Faith got caught in a lie. Chance wasn’t certain about his future, and later Abby made nice with Phyllis in an unexpectedly friendly moment.

In the aftermath of Devon’s (Bryton James) punch, Nate (Sean Dominic) bled, and he thought he had a severed tendon in his hand. Devon walked out, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) called 911. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) walked in and wanted to know what happened, and Phyllis told her Devon had punched Nate.

As they waited for the ambulance, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) asked Nate not to hate her, and she ended up going to the hospital with him. Amanda confronted Elena, realizing what had happened between her and Nate. After they left, Phyllis and Amanda put the whole situation together and realized that Elena and Nate had an affair. Although Amanda wasn’t serious with Nate, she felt devastated for Devon since he and Elena had been so serious. Phyllis asked her to take Devon’s forgotten award upstairs.

At Crimson Lights, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) texted somebody, and then Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asked her how she was getting home. Faith said Nick (Joshua Morrow), but Mariah noted he’d already gone home. Faith promised she would call Nick when she was ready to go home. Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) came in and said he’d seen Faith with an older girl in Chancellor Park. Mariah called Nick, and then she confronted Billy for the exposé he published about what Adam (Mark Grossman) did to Faith and others. Billy stood behind his work.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Nick brought Faith back to Crimson Lights to make her apologize to Mariah for lying. Faith convinced him not to tell Sharon (Sharon Case), and then she texted her friend Jordan that she’d see her soon.

Devon went to Society, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) tried to chat with him, and she informed him about Dina (Marla Adams). Devon finally told her all he wanted to do was drink, and she left him alone. He flashed through his memories of Elena and Nate.

Chance (Donny Boaz) let Abby know that things looked pretty good with his job, and she was happy about it. He explained there wasn’t any evidence that a crime was committed in Las Vegas. They went to their room at The Grand Phoenix, and in the bar, Abby stopped and complimented Phyllis on a successful event. Phyllis gave her condolences. When the couple went upstairs, Phyllis got a phone call and said she had no comment.

At his penthouse, Devon sat in the dark, and Elena came in. She informed him that Nate’s hand was seriously injured, and he had nerve damage. Devon sat unmoved. Elena begged for forgiveness, but he wasn’t willing. He allowed her to stay the night in the guest room and told her to pack her bags the next morning. Elena broke down sobbing and be walked out of the room.

Nate went to the clinic, and his hand was bandaged.