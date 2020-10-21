Nikita Dragun Turns Up The Heat In Short Fiery Red Dress

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The influencer is known for her outfit posts and wore a fiery number for her most recent upload.

Dragun stunned in a short red dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and featured a zip going up the bottom of the left side. She rocked stylish black sunglasses and accessorized with large heart-shaped gold hoop earrings and numerous rings. Dragun painted her long, pointy acrylic nails with a coat of black polish and held onto a white Hello Kitty handbag. She styled her dark hair up and opted for a coat of black lipstick. Dragun is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoo inked on her hand.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting on the back of a white sofa with one hand on her hip. Dragun tilted her head up and gazed directly at the camera lens fiercely.

In the next slide, she leaned forward and rested one finger on her bottom lip.

In the third and final frame, Dragun was snapped from a higher angle, which gave fans a glimpse of underneath her shades. She stretched her left hand out and showed off her pointy nails close to the camera.

For her caption, Dragun announced she was dropping new lipstick shades for her brand, Dragun Beauty. She revealed she was wearing her new favorite from the collection, “Bad Blood.”

In the tags, Dragun credited her makeup brand, GCDS, and Balenciaga, for helping her achieve this glamorous ensemble.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 254,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“You are so pretty, this is my new favorite picture on Instagram,” one user wrote.

“You are so cute OMG!!!!” another person shared.

“ur not pretty, ur f*ing beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“This whole vibe omg I’m obsessed,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eye emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dazzled in a fluffy cut-out pink dress that featured thin jeweled straps that went around her neck. The Escape the Night actress wore her outfit with heels and sported her wavy pink hair down.