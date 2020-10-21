Gabby Epstein Slays In A Mint Green Bra & Thong While Cuddling An Adorable Cat

Gabby just wanted to love on her feline friend.

Gabby Epstein steamed up her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 21 when she showcased her ample assets in skimpy lingerie. The model took to her Instagram just moments ago to show off the racy look, and her fans are already taking notice.

A total of three photos were included in the latest addition to Gabby’s feed, each one arguably hotter than the last. She posed in the corner of an unfurnished room with white walls and a low gray ceiling, her smoldering gaze never once averting away from the lens. She cradled an adorable orange tabby cat in her arms and cuddled it close as she worked the camera. Unfortunately, the sweet furbaby did not appear to return the affection, as she pleaded in the caption of the post to let her show it some love.

Many of Gabby’s 2.3 million followers seemed delighted by the appearance of her four-legged friend, but that’s not all that captivated their attention. The blond bombshell was quite a sight herself in a sexy bra-and-panties set from Lounge Underwear that left little to the imagination.

Gabby slayed in a tiny, mint green bra that complemented her deep tan. It had triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of her ample cleavage, adding a seductive vibe to the triple-pic update. The piece also featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The Aussie hottie sported a matching thong that took her look to the next level. The undergarment boasted a daringly high-cut design that teased only a glimpse of her shapely thighs, as the camera cut her off just below her hips. Fans were, however, treated to a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere thanks to the number’s cheeky cut, which she showed off as she posed with her back to the lens.

Fans wasted no time in showing Gabby and her furry friend some love. After just 30 minutes of going live, the snaps have amassed nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments.

“Too cute, one person wrote.

“You are perrrrrrrrrfect,” praised another admirer.

“You look so beautiful and stunning as always!!” a third follower gushed.

“This cat has a better life than me,” quipped a fourth fan.

Gabby often tantalizes her massive Instagram following with her outfits and killer physique. Another recent addition to her page saw her bringing even more heat by rocking a cut-out red bikini while spitting water out at the camera. That look proved popular as well, earning over 96,000 likes.