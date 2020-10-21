Model Cindy Mello Sizzles In Lace Bra & Thong Panties For Latest Steamy Update

Cindy Mello put her curves on full display in a steamy four-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pictures, she was photographed wearing a lace bra and matching thong panties that flaunted her pert backside as she struck sultry poses.

The model – who is known for appearances in Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and GQ – delighted fans with this scintillating set. She was shot laying down on a sheet that also acted as the backdrop, and she was surrounded by rose petals and stems.

Mello wore her long dark hair wavy and parted in the middle as it flowed down her her back. She rocked a white lace bra that flaunted her assets, along with matching thong panties that had thin straps which wrapped around her waist and barely covered her derriere. Mello accessorized with a thin necklace.

In the first snap, the 25-year-old was captured from the chest up as she laid down. Her left hand was raised as she held a flower close to her face. She turned her head and shot a fierce glance at the camera. Mello showcased her lower-body in the second slide. The social media influencer arched her back and laid her elbows flat on the ground to support her weight. She tugged on the straps of her underwear and gave viewers an eyeful of her curvy booty.

The third photo was a closeup of Mello’s near-flawless face. She rested her head on her hand with a slightly agape mouth. This angle offered a glimpse of her cleavage in the lace number. In the final slide, Mello extended her right arm up while shooting a sensual glare at the lens in a black and white photo.

For the caption, the Brazilian playfully referred to the set as a tale about love. She added a heart emoji, and tagged the shoot’s photographer, makeup artist, and hairstylist before uploading the images on Wednesday.

Many of Mello’s 1.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the update, and more than 47,000 made their way to the like button in just over five hours after it went live. She had more than 240 comments in that time. Model Jess Clements responded with fire emoji, and the replies were flooded with those and heart-eye emoji.

“Can’t deal with you,” one follower wrote.

“Slaying the game,” an Instagram user replied.

“SHE FINEEEEEEEE,” a fan commented.

“Gorgeous,” another wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Mello flaunted her slender figure in tight yoga wear. That spicy post earned more than 56,000 likes.