WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Rocks Tight Workout Gear & Flaunts Curves In Latest Exercise Video: ‘Squeeze That’

WWE superstar Mandy Rose flaunted her envious physique in skintight yellow gear for her latest workout video, much to the delight of her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

In the video compilation, Rose took to the gym and performed a series of exercises that involved her doing some impressive Romanian deadlifts and hip thrusts.

In the first clip, the Monday Night Raw superstar leaned forward several times while holding a barbell, performing a series of quick-succession reps in the process.

In the second, she laid back with her shoulders pressed against a chair and her workout equipment on her thighs. The routine involved her thrusting in an upward motion without taking a break.

The final routine saw her balancing on each leg and stretching the other while conducting deadlifts with one arm. The blond bombshell showcased her toned booty with each repetition.

Rose then celebrated the end of her workout with a selfie for her fans. She stood with her back to a mirror, but she turned her head around to face her reflection in order to take the snap.

Throughout the video, Rose wore tight-fitting yellow legging shorts, matching vest top and white sneakers from the latest Vanquish Fitness Collection. The attire accentuated her curves and perfect shape.

Her hair was tied up in a small ponytail, and she wore a white cap to keep it in place. The WWE star also adhered to COVID-19 guidelines, as she kept her blue face mask on during all of her intense workouts.

In the upload’s accompanying caption, Rose wrote “Squeeze that” followed by peach fruit and smiley face emojis. She then shared some information about her exercise process for her followers.

Rose’s social media fans also took to the comments section to share their support for the WWE star. Most of them praised her beauty and work ethic.

“Hard work never stops get it girl,” wrote one fan.

“That’s how you stay so healthy,” noted a second Instagram user.

“Most beautiful and sexiest woman in the world… in my eyes… I always love all the motivation and inspiration you give on your posts.. especially doing your workouts….. you are such an amazing woman,” declared another admirer.

Rose has been using her social media to showcase her physique while sharing positive sentiments lately. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to Instagram last week and encouraged her fans to enjoy life, all the while tantalizing them with a leggy display.