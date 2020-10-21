Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Warns Jax & Carly Struggles

Spoilers for Thursday’s episode of General Hospital indicate that there will be some intense moments revolving around the situation regarding Nina and her biological daughter. It appears that the bombshell that Nelle is Nina’s child will drop soon and the October 22 show will take everybody a few steps closer to that upcoming revelation.

According to SheKnows Soaps, something that transpires during the next show will leave Valentin feeling vindicated. Based on what was shown in the preview for the upcoming episode, this vindication may come via a conversation with Jax.

Nina has told Valentin that Jax has been helping her try to find her daughter. Valentin offered to get involved, but given what happened previously, she made it clear she wasn’t interested in his help. General Hospital teasers suggest that he will still insert himself into this situation, at least to an extent.

The preview shows Jax and Valentin sitting at a table at the Metro Court. Valentin will warn Jax that he had better make sure there is a child out there to find. He certainly does not want Jax to use his contacts to finally find the truth on this just to learn there is nobody for Nina to connect with after all.

Matt Petit / Walt Disney Television

Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers hint that this is exactly what may ultimately happen. It’s been known to viewers for months now that Nelle was the person who had the other half of the heart necklace that matches up to Nina’s. Nelle is supposedly dead now, and Nina has been putting together a proper funeral for her.

Nina has no idea that Nelle may have been her biological daughter, but she had connected with her former assistant. She’s unhappy that others around her, like Chase and Carly, are not supportive of her efforts to do this memorial service. Eventually, Nina seemingly will learn that she put together the funeral for her child and never had the chance to build that biological bond while Nelle was still alive.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Carly will talk with Jason. General Hospital teasers share that she will tell her friend that she feels as if there is something she is supposed to remember. She will still be struggling to gain closure so she can put the nightmare with Nelle behind her, but she hasn’t been able to do that yet.

Is it the fact that Nelle was wearing that necklace during their final altercation that is tugging at Carly’s memories? Carly and Nina did talk about her half of the pendant before, along with what it meant. Carly may not have registered seeing a matching one around Nelle’s neck during those final moments, but it might be buried in her memories somewhere.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Carly and Nina will have another argument during Friday’s show. It seems likely that this bombshell will finally drop during the upcoming November sweeps period and viewers are anxious to see how it all plays out.