Charlamagne tha God Says Donald Trump’s Appeal To Black Voters Is Working

The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God spoke to CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday and touched on the purported effectiveness of Donald Trump’s appeal to the Black community, The New York Post reported.

“When it comes to Black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young Black male voters,” he said. “He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted.”

According to the radio host, the Democratic Party is stuck in an aging strategy that appeals to older African American men and expects the rest of the Black community to “fall in line.”

“Trump is targeting young Black males in promos and marketing. It works.”

As noted by The New York Post, the polling site FiveThirtyEight found that perceptions of Trump vary across different age groups of African Americans. While 35 percent of the demographic aged 18 to 25 years old don’t agree with the president’s policies, they react positively to his opposition to the political establishment and strong manner.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is the first woman of color on a major party ticket. When pressed whether the former presidential candidate’s presence will draw Black voters to the Democratic Party, Charlamagne didn’t hesitate to give his response.

“Absolutely. I mean, when we were pushing for Joe Biden to pick a Black woman as his his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in mind. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat.”

According to Charlamagne, the California Sen. is an agent of “political change” that can provide the leadership the United States needs. He also said he is tired of the traditional political leadership in the country — older, white males.

The radio host made sure to note that he is “not necessarily” voting for Biden.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Charlamagne has not been shy in expressing his thoughts on the 2020 race. As The Inquisitr reported, he previously took issue with Biden’s claim that Trump is the first racist U.S. president. He pointed to the fact that multiple former American leaders were slave owners and suggested that Biden — who has made a number of racially insensitive comments in the past — be more cautious about what he chooses to say on the campaign trail.

Biden notoriously used an interview with Charlamagne to claim that Black voters who support Trump are not real African Americans, which caused blowback from both Republicans and Democrats.