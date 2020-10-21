Bri Teresi Slays In Semi-Sheer Bra & Thong Panties

Bri Teresi took to Instagram on the afternoon of October 21 to share her second seductive post of the day. The first upload featured a seconds-long clip that saw her doing some laundry in her underwear while the follow-up was equally as racy.

The sultry snap captured Bri posed on a balcony. The setting was spectacular, and green trees filled the space in front of her. The porch itself was decorated with a wood table that had a flower vase and a glass lantern on top. It looked to be a beautiful day, and ample amounts of sunshine spilled over Bri’s shoulders fit figure. She placed both hands on the railing in front of her, popping her booty toward the lens as she looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. Bri had one foot firmly planted on the ground, and she brushed the opposite near her knee.

The model opted for a skimpy outfit that did her nothing but favors, rocking a purple bra and panty set that left little to the imagination. The top was constructed of semi-sheer fabric that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. The body was outlined in a silky fabric, and its thick straps still left her shoulder and arms in full view. Each strap had a set of gold fasteners that added a feminine element to Bri’s attire.

She teamed the bra with a pair of panties that were far more revealing. The garment had a set of thick sides that stretched high on her hips, accentuating her tiny frame and midsection. The high-rise design allowed Bri to show off her shapely thighs and its thong cut showcased her bodacious backside.

Bri wore her silky blond tresses slicked back out of her face and they tumbled between her shoulder blades. In her caption, she asked fans how their days were going and made sure to use several hashtags to draw attention to the upload.

Unsurprisingly, the photo has accrued more than 2,500 likes and 130-plus comments from Bri’s adoring fans. Most complimented her sexy ensemble while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead of words to convey their feelings.

“Beautiful, nice proportion body pretty hip, sexy lingerie style,” one follower commented, adding a few exclamation emoji in the body of their text.

“Take you out of the picture and it is a great picture. With you in it I see a priceless picture because of your amazing face thanks for sharing and my day is going well how about you?” another follower chimed in.

“Wow what beautiful y gorgeous,” a third wrote.

“I feel like my heart will stop when I see you. You are beyond perfect,” one more added.